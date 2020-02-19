CHEYENNE (WNE) – A bill highlighting a broader discussion about police deployments and public safety at Cheyenne Frontier Days was discussed for about an hour during a committee meeting Tuesday morning.
Senate File 134, which was introduced last week, would let CFD gain a malt beverage license through state law, rather than through the city of Cheyenne. Members of the Senate Travel, Recreation, Wildlife and Cultural Resources Committee ultimately took no action on the bill, and they'll continue discussion Thursday.
SF 134 marks the latest development in an ongoing discussion of how Cheyenne Police Department officers are funded for the annual rodeo festival, which has been around since 1897.
The city of Cheyenne has historically provided police officers to CFD at no cost. But last year, in order to reach an officer-to-attendant ratio that meets industry standards, CFD agreed to split the $100,000 cost for additional officers to patrol the rodeos and evening concerts. Cheyenne Mayor Marian Orr has said the understanding was that after the first year, CFD would pick up the entire tab for the $100,000 annual cost.
During Tuesday morning's meeting, city officials argued the bill would take away local control over the issue and allow CFD to circumvent the one bargaining chip they have: issuance of a liquor permit.
"It appears as though this bill ... the underlying goal is to try to take away the oversight or the ability to monitor and set conditions on permits," Cheyenne Police Chief Brian Kozak said to lawmakers.
