WORLAND (WNE) — Schools in Worland will be using a new Raptor security system as a preventative measure to ensure whoever is entering the building is safe to be with children starting this Monday, Jan. 6.
The new security system will scan a driver’s license from visitors wanting to enter the building, to make sure that the person entering the building is safe to be with students. This system will only be in place at the schools within the district, and not at offices for the district such as the central offices.
“The system checks you against sex offender databases, both local and national,” Business Manager Jack Stott said. “It is also a visitor management system, so we can know who is in the facility at all times.”
Stott also said that the schools will have the capacity to put in information regarding custody issues between parents that are known to make sure that a certain parent is allowed to see a child.
The system will not be required to be used if you are just dropping something off at the front desk, or picking a child up at the front desk.
“This will not be an inconvenience for those parents and people who are dropping off things because they are not going into the building,” Stott said. “That is a vast majority of people who are coming to the school anyways are to do those things.”
