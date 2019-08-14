RIVERTON (WNE) — The Riverton City Council signed an agreement this week to work with SkyWest Airlines as part of Wyoming’s new commercial air service improvement program.
The new airline will start work Jan. 12 at Riverton Regional Airport – one day after current carrier Denver Air Connection stops service.
“So there will be a seamless transition,” public works director Kyle Butterfield said during last week’s council meeting.
As part of the air service agreement, the Wyoming Department of Transportation will coordinate with the city to set prices and schedules for SkyWest at Riverton Regional Airport. Butterfield said that work already has commenced, resulting in the decision to “run a reduced schedule” in January and February when fewer passengers fly in and out of Riverton.
“There are certain times of the year and days of the week we don’t see a lot of volume as of yet,” Butterfield said. “We’re dropping the flights that had low load factors, so we’re not paying for seats that won’t be filled.”
Mayor Richard Gard noted that the airline will be flying a 50-seat Bombardier CRJ200 jet between Riverton and Denver, allowing space for 20 additional passengers per flight compared to current capacity levels.
The city will continue to contribute 40 percent of the minimum revenue guarantee required for commercial air service through the new agreement, Butterfield said, with the state covering the rest of the bill.
