Cheyenne day care worker to appeal manslaughter conviction
CHEYENNE (WNE) — A former Cheyenne day care worker sentenced to probation for her role in the death of an 8-month-old girl intends to appeal her felony conviction to the Wyoming Supreme Court.
Kristina Eileen Croy was sentenced in late July to five years of probation, with a suspended sentence of five to seven years imprisonment, by Laramie County District Judge Peter Froelicher.
She was also ordered to pay $5,482.04 in restitution.
Croy is also not allowed to care for any children under the age of 3 during her probationary period, excluding family members, and is not permitted to run a daycare or offer babysitting services.
In early April, a jury found Croy guilty of involuntary manslaughter in the September 2019 death of Malia Gavagan. Croy had been accused of placing the infant in a too-small swaddling device against her mother’s wishes and against state guidelines, leading to her death.
An autopsy report concluded that the infant’s position had prevented her from breathing properly, according to a probable cause affidavit.
After Croy’s sentencing, Marcia Bean, who prosecuted the case on behalf of the state, told the WTE that while the state believes “an imposed prison sentence was warranted,” the court has the final say.
Bean had asked for Croy to receive a prison sentence of three-and-a-half to 10 years. The judge rejected that proposal, in part because the crime was nonviolent and not intentional.
On Wednesday, Dion Custis, Croy’s attorney, said that he and his client will “draft an appeal brief with errors made at trial.”
Bean gave a statement to the WTE on Wednesday regarding the notice of appeal.
“I cannot conceive of any issue that will be successful on appeal,” she said. “Unfortunately, this just continues the pain the victim’s family is already suffering.”
This story was published on August 25, 2022.
———
Rally traffic busier than it seemed
SUNDANCE (WNE) –- Downtown Sundance may have seemed quieter than it has in past years on Wyoming Wednesday, but were there really fewer visitors at this year’s Sturgis Motorcycle Rally?
Yes and no.
According to the official numbers from the South Dakota Department of Transportation (SDDOT), traffic across the official ten days of rally was up 1.1% from the five-year average, but was down 5.3% from last year.
A total of 497,835 vehicles were counted by SDDOT during this year’s rally, a process that’s done by placing portable road tube counters at all nine locations through which traffic can enter Sturgis. These counters record a vehicle for every two axles that hit the road tube.
Last year’s rally was the busiest in a while, with 525,768 vehicles entering Sturgis. The total had not risen higher since 2015, which was the 75th anniversary of the event and brought 747,032 visitors to the area.
Comparing this year’s figures to the five-year average shows that rally goers were arriving a little earlier this year than they have been.
Over the first five days of the rally, arrival numbers were up, ranging from an increase of 1.6% on August 9 to 11.4% on August 5, the first day.
After those first five days, though, arrival numbers dropped below average, ranging from 1.3% on August 12 to 11.7% on August 11.
On Rally Wednesday – the day of the event when bikers are most visible here in Crook County – the arrival numbers were recorded as 54,599, a decrease of 1.9%.
This story was posted on August 25, 2022.
———
Truck driver killed in mountain accident
BUFFALO (WNE) — For the second time in two months, a semitrailer lost control on the way down the mountain on U.S. Highway 16 West and plunged into Mosier Gulch. This time, the driver was killed.
Javier Cardoso-Reyes, of Katy, Texas, was pronounced dead at the scene after his truck rolled over the guardrail along a stretch of road commonly known as Deadman's Curve. The truck skidded down the embankment and stopped near Clear Creek, according to Wyoming Highway Patrol Lt. Erik Jorgensen.
The trailer separated from the cab on the way down, and the engine compartment broke away from the cab, catching fire and igniting a small blaze near the wreck. Authorities put it out soon after.
Witnesses reported that Cardoso-Reyes, hauling a load of oilfield drill pipes, was having difficulty braking as he traveled down the mountain, reaching speeds of over 50 miles per hour and taking up the entire highway, Jorgensen said.
Cardoso-Reyes bypassed the catch net, which is a series of cables designed to stop runaway trucks. Jorgensen did not know why.
At the beginning of July, another semitrailer driver failed to negotiate the same stretch of road and crashed. He bailed out seconds before the truck careened into Mosier Gulch, suffering only minor injuries.
Highway 16 had seen no fatalities this year until August, according to the Wyoming Department of Transportation's crash reports.
Jorgensen said Highway 16 is particularly steep, and many drivers are unfamiliar with what's required to safely navigate it. He recommended that drivers — especially truck drivers — stop at the brake check, let their brakes cool and use low gear as they begin descending the mountain.
This story was published on August 25, 2022.
———-
Suspicious deaths ruled murder, suicide
WORLAND (WNE) — The investigation into two deaths in Worland last week have been ruled as a murder and suicide.
According to a press release from the Washakie County Sheriff’s Office, “on or around the late evening hours of Monday, Aug. 15, and the early morning hours of Tuesday, Aug. 16, Donald Orr, 50, shot and killed Carlene D. Brown, 22, and then took his own life.”
According to the release, on Tuesday morning at 11:09 a.m., the Washakie County Sheriff’s Office was called to 342 Highway 20 North to conduct a welfare check on a female subject who was reported to be living at that address.
Upon entry in the home, deputies found the victim, Brown, who had succumbed to four gunshot wounds. It was also determined that she was pregnant at the time of her passing.
The suspect, Orr, was also found to have succumbed to a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head.
Washakie County Sheriff Steve Rakness said in the release that no other suspects were involved with this case and there was no threat or safety hazard to the public. He said there was only one other previous call to the residence, which resulted in Orr being arrested.
According to court records, the incident “stemmed from a dispute between Orr and his now ex-girlfriend Carlene Brown.” Brown did tell law enforcement officers that Orr was tracking her father Donald Brown with a firearm that night.
According to court records, Donald Brown was there that night to help Carlene Brown move out “and the situation had deteriorated from there.”
This story was published on August 25, 2022.
———
Rock Springs mayor charged for official misconduct and conflict of interest
ROCK SPRINGS (WNE) — Earlier this month, Rock Springs mayor Timothy Kaumo was charged for official misconduct and conflict of interest.
According to the court documents obtained by the Rocket Miner, the crimes Mayor Kaumo allegedly committed include five counts of official misconduct, which was stated as the “intent to obtain a pecuniary benefit, or maliciously to cause harm to another, he knowingly committed an act relating to his official duties that he did not have the authority to undertake” in July of 2020.
The mayor was also charged with one count of conflict of interest, which was stated as the “request or receive of pecuniary benefit, other than lawful compensation, on any contract, or for the letting of any contract, or making any appointment where the government employing or subject to the discretion or decisions of the public servant is concerned” also in July of 2020.
All charges are considered misdemeanors under Wyoming state law and are punishable by a fine of not more than $5,000.
This story was published on August 24, 2022.
———
