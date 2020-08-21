Active coronavirus case count in Wyoming by county

Compiled from Wyoming Department of Health figures released at 3 p.m. Friday, Aug. 21

Albany: 57

Big Horn: 0

Campbell: 23

Carbon: 132

Converse: 4

Crook: 3

Fremont: 123

Goshen: 17

Hot Springs: 5

Johnson: 0

Laramie: 69

Lincoln: 7

Natrona: 28

Niobrara: 0

Park: 37

Platte: 1

Sheridan: 37

Sublette: 4

Sweetwater: 19

Teton: 27

Uinta: 4

Washakie: 21

Weston: 5

Total: 623

Confirmed coronavirus case count in Wyoming by county

As reported by the Wyoming Department of Health, 3 p.m. Friday, Aug. 21

Albany: 111

Big Horn: 34

Campbell: 130

Carbon: 156

Converse: 25

Crook: 13

Fremont: 501

Goshen: 35

Hot Springs: 22

Johnson: 21

Laramie: 392

Lincoln: 81

Natrona: 223

Niobrara: 1

Park: 143

Platte: 6

Sheridan: 86

Sublette: 35

Sweetwater: 272

Teton: 365

Uinta: 235

Washakie: 99

Weston: 8

Total 2,994

Unconfirmed probable cases of coronavirus by county

As reported by the Wyoming Department of Health, 3 p.m. Friday, Aug. 21

Albany: 15

Big Horn: 4

Campbell: 26

Carbon: 26

Converse: 10

Crook: 0

Fremont: 67

Goshen: 5

Hot Springs: 4

Johnson: 5

Laramie: 146

Lincoln: 26

Natrona: 38

Niobrara: 1

Park: 13

Platte: 1

Sheridan: 26

Sublette: 9

Sweetwater: 16

Teton: 34

Uinta: 48

Washakie: 7

Weston: 3

Total: 530

Probable cases identified as people who had direct contact with a person with a confirmed case of coronavirus and who is showing symptoms of the disease but has not been tested.

Coronavirus recoveries by county

As reported by the Wyoming Department of Health, 3 p.m. Friday, Aug. 21

Albany: 69

Big Horn: 37

Campbell: 132

Carbon: 48

Converse: 31

Crook: 10

Fremont: 432

Goshen: 22

Hot Springs: 21

Johnson: 25

Laramie: 465

Lincoln: 100

Natrona: 232

Niobrara: 2

Park: 119

Platte 5

Sheridan: 74

Sublette: 39

Sweetwater: 267

Teton: 371

Uinta: 277

Washakie: 80

Weston: 6

Total: 2,864

A recovery is defined as occurring when a patient has gone three days without a temperature and has seen improvement in respiratory problems.