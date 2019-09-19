LARAMIE (WNE) — Laramie woman Tammy Jackson has been arrested and charged with aggravated assault and battery after she allegedly tried stabbing her son during a fit of rage about a salad.
The attack occurred Monday afternoon inside the 47-year-old woman’s home at Lee’s Mobile Home Park, located north of the intersection of Cedar Street and Old Stockyard Road.
Her son, whose age is not detailed in the affidavit of probable cause, was found to have several cuts on his hands when police arrived around 3 p.m.
Jackson’s son said the attack occurred after his mom “had apparently been very upset because she could not find some of her salad mix.”
The son told police that Jackson was banging on his bedroom door, and when she entered, she “began yelling about them about eating a salad.”
Jackson reportedly then picked up a crockpot. Fearing his mom was going to throw the slow-cooker, the son was “able to reach out and smack it down to prevent her from throwing it.”
The woman then allegedly grabbed an 11-inch kitchen knife from the drying rack in the kitchen and began to “attempt to stab” her son.
Jackson’s son told police he “was able to push her hand out of the way and subsequently got a hold of the knife” by catching it “over the top of the blade with his fingers extended under the blade.”
Aggravated assault and battery is a felony punishable by imprisonment of no more than 10 years.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.