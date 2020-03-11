TORRINGTON (WNE) — Scott Mitzelfelt, a bull rider from Sioux County, Nebraska, was killed March 7 when he was stomped by a bull during the 28th Annual Bulldacious Bull Riding event at the Goshen County Fairgrounds.
Condolences for Mitzelfelt, who was 53, flooded social media in the hours after the event. His sister, Michelle Hoos, wrote on social media that her brother was “doing what he loved” at the time of his death.
“He was living his lifelong passion of being a bull rider,” she said. “He unfortunately got bucked off a bull last night and the bull stepped on his head and chest. He unfortunately passed away, our hearts are broken and are looking for peace and comfort during this time. Please keep his girls and those he loved in your thoughts and prayers.”
Goshen County Coroner Darin Yates said the investigation is ongoing, but confirmed Mitzelfelt had been knocked unconscious before the bull stepped on him.
“He had been participating in a bull riding event when he was thrown from the bull, knocking him unconscious, then got trampled by the bull,” Yates said. “He was transported by Torrington EMS to Banner Health Community Hospital where, despite continued resuscitation efforts, he was pronounced dead.”
