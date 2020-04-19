The Wyoming Department of Corrections is continuing its efforts to mitigate impact of the COVID-19 virus.
There have so far been no reported positive cases within the state’s inmate population, according to a department press release.
A staff member from the Wyoming Women’s Center who tested positive for the virus last week has made a full recovery, according to the Wyoming Department of Health. No other cases among corrections staff have been reported.
In the last two weeks, about 30 inmates have been voluntarily working extended shifts at their facilities to produce cloth utility masks (referred to as “sneeze guards”) for the entire Department of Corrections staff and inmate population.
Everyone working inside a state facility is required to wear a department-issued sneeze guard in compliance with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommendations.
Multiple sneeze guards are being issued to people as the masks are intended to be worn only one day before being laundered.
The sneeze guards have been made in two colors — orange for inmates and white for staff.
So far, more than 10,000 masks have been made from twill and poplin materials in corrections inventory used to make staff and inmate uniforms.
Non-staff members, such as construction workers or vendors, will be given disposable masks if they do not have one, which will be required to be worn it at all times when they are inside a WDOC facility.
Inmate visitations are still suspended, according to the department.
Inmates also are making clear plastic face shields and water-resistant isolation gowns that might be used to supplement face masks in higher-risk areas. These will also be distributed should the need arise.
