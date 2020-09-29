Active coronavirus case count in Wyoming by county

Compiled from Wyoming Department of Health figures released at 3 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 29

Albany: 215

Big Horn: 8

Campbell: 86

Carbon: 20

Converse: 35

Crook: 13

Fremont: 81

Goshen: 40

Hot Springs: 2

Johnson: 11

Laramie: 82

Lincoln: 60

Natrona: 152

Niobrara: 0

Park: 45

Platte: 10

Sheridan: 78

Sublette: 31

Sweetwater: 9

Teton: 54

Uinta: 19

Washakie: 4

Weston: 14

Total: 1,069

Confirmed coronavirus case count in Wyoming by county

As reported by the Wyoming Department of Health, 3 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 29

Albany: 471

Big Horn: 53

Campbell: 287

Carbon: 197

Converse: 93

Crook: 38

Fremont: 645

Goshen: 92

Hot Springs: 33

Johnson: 27

Laramie: 539

Lincoln: 164

Natrona: 487

Niobrara: 2

Park: 221

Platte: 23

Sheridan: 223

Sublette: 86

Sweetwater: 317

Teton: 527

Uinta: 288

Washakie: 107

Weston: 28

Total 4,948

Unconfirmed probable cases of coronavirus by county

As reported by the Wyoming Department of Health, 3 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 29

Albany: 86

Big Horn: 6

Campbell: 36

Carbon: 31

Converse: 36

Crook: 7

Fremont: 84

Goshen: 12

Hot Springs: 5

Johnson: 13

Laramie: 168

Lincoln: 32

Natrona: 97

Niobrara: 2

Park: 19

Platte: 9

Sheridan: 72

Sublette: 22

Sweetwater: 19

Teton: 33

Uinta: 66

Washakie: 9

Weston: 9

Total: 873

Probable cases identified as people who had direct contact with a person with a confirmed case of coronavirus and who is showing symptoms of the disease but has not been tested.

Coronavirus recoveries by county

As reported by the Wyoming Department of Health, 3 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 29

Albany: 342

Big Horn: 49

Campbell: 236

Carbon: 206

Converse: 94

Crook: 32

Fremont: 634

Goshen: 62

Hot Springs: 36

Johnson: 28

Laramie: 621

Lincoln: 135

Natrona: 428

Niobrara: 4

Park: 193

Platte 21

Sheridan: 213

Sublette: 76

Sweetwater: 325

Teton: 505

Uinta: 333

Washakie: 106

Weston: 23

Total: 4,702

A recovery is defined as occurring when a patient has gone three days without a temperature and has seen improvement in respiratory problems.