Active coronavirus case count in Wyoming by county

Compiled from Wyoming Department of Health figures released at 3 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 6

Albany: 33

Big Horn: 3

Campbell: 11

Carbon: 61

Converse: 2

Crook: 0

Fremont: 115

Goshen: 12

Hot Springs: 2

Johnson: 1

Laramie: 94

Lincoln: 23

Natrona: 22

Niobrara: 0

Park: 44

Platte: 0

Sheridan: 21

Sublette: 6

Sweetwater: 15

Teton: 43

Uinta: 44

Washakie: 14

Weston: 0

Total: 566

Confirmed coronavirus case count in Wyoming by county

As reported by the Wyoming Department of Health, 3 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 6

Albany: 79

Big Horn: 32

Campbell: 96

Carbon: 64

Converse: 20

Crook: 10

Fremont: 431

Goshen: 21

Hot Springs: 16

Johnson: 18

Laramie: 346

Lincoln: 75

Natrona: 191

Niobrara: 1

Park: 118

Platte: 4

Sheridan: 48

Sublette: 30

Sweetwater: 239

Teton: 327

Uinta: 225

Washakie: 53

Weston: 5

Total 2,449

Unconfirmed probable cases of coronavirus by county

As reported by the Wyoming Department of Health, 3 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 6

Albany: 9

Big Horn: 4

Campbell: 22

Carbon: 29

Converse: 12

Crook: 0

Fremont: 67

Goshen: 2

Hot Springs: 3

Johnson: 5

Laramie: 146

Lincoln: 26

Natrona: 37

Niobrara: 1

Park: 10

Platte: 1

Sheridan: 20

Sublette: 8

Sweetwater: 14

Teton: 40

Uinta: 47

Washakie: 6

Weston: 0

Total: 509

Probable cases identified as people who had direct contact with a person with a confirmed case of coronavirus and who is showing symptoms of the disease but has not been tested.

Coronavirus recoveries by county

As reported by the Wyoming Department of Health, 3 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 6

Albany: 55

Big Horn: 33

Campbell: 106

Carbon: 32

Converse: 30

Crook: 10

Fremont: 371

Goshen: 11

Hot Springs: 17

Johnson: 21

Laramie: 396

Lincoln: 78

Natrona: 205

Niobrara: 2

Park: 84

Platte 5

Sheridan: 47

Sublette: 32

Sweetwater: 236

Teton: 323

Uinta: 227

Washakie: 40

Weston: 5

Total: 2,366

A recovery is defined as occurring when a patient has gone three days without a temperature and has seen improvement in respiratory problems.