Plenty of fun activities are planned statewide to make this weekend special and help you ring in the new year.
Celebrate Hanukkah in Jackson this weekend with a giant menorah lighting Saturday evening at Town Square, beginning at 7 p.m. and Sunday evening in the lobby of the Four Seasons, beginning at 5:30 p.m. On both occasions, members of Chabad Jewish Center of Jackson Hole will be sharing songs and stories of the Festival of Lights, along with Hanukkah treats, dreidels and mini menorahs. See http://www.jacksonholetraveler.com/article/calendar-of-festivals-seasonal-events for more information.
Wyoming is home to several rather unique New Year’s Eve events.
There’s no way to celebrate the new year like watching some great rough stock rodeo events. See PRCA bareback riding and extreme saddle bronc and bull riding at the New Year's Eve Buck & Ball in Gillette on Tuesday. The Buck & Ball at the CAM-PLEX is a family event featuring music by Chancey Williams & the Young Brothers, in addition to PRCA cowboys competing for $60,000 in prize money. See https://www.cam-plex.com/events/2019/new-years-eve-buck--ball3 for more information and buy your tickets early.
Jackson lights up the new year with its New Year’s Eve Torchlight Parades and fireworks at the ski resorts (http://www.jacksonholetraveler.com/article/calendar-of-festivals-seasonal-events/), preceded by the Glow Worm and Torchlight Parade. All kids up to 14 years old who can ski are invited to participate in the glowing trail down the mountainside (https://www.jacksonhole.com/events/events_cat/glow-worm-and-torchlight-parade.1162.html).
And if you’re wanting to include the kids in ringing in 2020, check out the Noon Year’s Mac & Cheese Festival in Casper, which takes place from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday. The event includes free samples of mac & cheese from area eateries, a competition for the best batch and ice skating afterward. See https://www.visitcasper.com/event/noon-years-mac-%26-cheese-festival/1217/ for more details.
Other New Year’s Eve celebrations slated across the state include the following:
The New Year Party 2020 at the Buffalo Bill Center of the West in Cody;
The New Year’s Eve Ball Drop at the Cheyenne Depot in Cheyenne;
Lander’s New Year’s Eve Celebration at the Shoshone Rose Casino & Hotel;
A Roaring 20s New Year’s Eve Party in Dubois;
A New Years Eve in Fort Laramie.
