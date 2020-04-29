AFTON (WNE) — To ensure clarity and answer questions regarding Gov. Gordon’s phased approach to easing restrictions and reopening businesses, the Wyoming Business Council will host six standalone webinar meetings at 8 a.m. and noon on Wednesday, April 29; Thursday, April 30; and Friday, May 1.
These webinars are designed to support business owners in industries such as restaurants, gyms, fitness centers, tattoo shops, cosmetology, barber shops, massage therapy and other personal-care services, but any business owner with questions or concerns is encouraged to participate.
Visit wyomingbusiness.org/transition for links to upcoming meetings and recordings of past sessions.
