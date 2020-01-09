Gillette, WY (82718)

Today

Cloudy with snow showers becoming a steady accumulating snow later on. Low 9F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 70%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches..

Tonight

Cloudy with snow showers becoming a steady accumulating snow later on. Low 9F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 70%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches.