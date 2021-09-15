The number of active coronavirus cases in Wyoming grew by 346 on Wednesday.
The state Department of Health, in its regular coronavirus report, said it received reports of 608 new laboratory-confirmed cases of coronavirus on Wednesday, as well as 186 new reports of probable cases.
Also on Wednesday, the department said it received new reports of 88 recoveries among those with confirmed or probable cases, leaving the state with 4,153 active cases, an increase of 346 from Tuesday.
Natrona County continued to lead the state for active cases with 726; Laramie County had 386; Campbell County had 376; Fremont had 347; Sweetwater had 299; Sheridan had 271; Uinta had 263; Park had 201; Lincoln had 194; Converse had 172; Albany had 147; Teton had 130; Carbon had 89; Goshen had 85; Crook had 76; Washakie had 69; Big Horn had 68; Hot Springs had 55; Sublette had 51; Platte had 50; Johnson had 41; Weston had 34, and Niobrara had 23.
Active cases are determined by adding the total confirmed and probable coronavirus cases diagnosed since the illness first surfaced in Wyoming on March 12, 2020, subtracting the number of recoveries during the same period among patients with both confirmed and probable cases and taking into account the number of deaths attributed to the illness.
The new confirmed and probable cases brought to 82,897 the number of people diagnosed with coronavirus since the illness was first detected in Wyoming in March 2020. Of those, 77,626 have recovered.
The number of people hospitalized for treatment of coronavirus declined slightly on Wednesday, falling by three to total 209.
The highest number of patients was found at Casper’s Wyoming Medical Center, 45, while the Cheyenne Regional Medical Center had 43.
