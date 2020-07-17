TORRINGTON (WNE) – A Fort Laramie woman is dead following an early-morning accident near Fort Laramie.
Amanda Wilhelm, 32, was pronounced dead at the scene of a two-vehicle accident about 7 a.m. Tuesday, July 14.
According to a release from the Wyoming Highway Patrol, troopers were dispatched to the scene about 6:49 a.m. around milepost 27 on U.S. Highway 26 west of Fort Laramie.
According to the report, Wilhelm had stopped her 1998 Ford Taurus on the side of the highway. A 2008 Toyota Rav 4 was westbound on Highway 26 when the driver, identified as Evan Brooks, 48, of Torrington, moved partially into the eastbound lane to drive around the stopped Ford.
The report went on to say that, for reasons unknown, Wilhelm attempted a u-turn. She reportedly turned into the travelled portion of the highway into the path of Brooks’ vehicle, and the two vehicles collided.
Both drivers were reportedly wearing seatbelts at the time of the collision.
Driver inattention and cell phone use on Wilhelm’s part are being investigated as contributing factors in the accident, according to the release.
Brooks was taken to Community Hospital in Torrington for treatment of his injuries. This marks the 49th fatality on Wyoming roads to date in 2020, compared to 87 in 2019 and 54 in 2018.
