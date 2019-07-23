CODY (WNE) — Montana criminals could become dollar signs for Park County in the near future.
Park County Sheriff Scott Steward said the county is considering accepting Carbon County inmates for custody at the Park County Detention Center in the near future. The move could bring in around $200,000 in new annual revenue, Steward said.
Carbon County’s jail in Red Lodge has sat dormant for decades. When people commit a crime in Carbon they are usually taken to the Yellowstone County Detention Center in Billings, Steward said.
State penitentiaries have held such a right for many years under the Interstate Corrections Compact but the addition of county jails is a new wrinkle with the 2017 passage of Senate File 30 by the Wyoming Legislature, allowing county jails to take in out-of-state prisoners.
Now Park County is considering taking advantage.
The detention center generated $41,320 in 2018, a slight decrease from the $42,589 garnered in 2017.
Steward did say there would be a small cost to the county in the form of clothing prisoners and spending $10 per day to feed them. There could also be up to $20,000 in additional annual medical fees as well, but these commitments are still dwarfed by the $200,000 in total revenue the prisoners could bring in, he said.
The Cody jail will likely be an enticing option for Montana authorities as Steward said Carbon spends about $185 per day to house a single inmate in Billings. He estimates Park County could likely offer this service at around $65.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.