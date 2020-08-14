LYMAN (WNE) — On Thursday evening, Aug. 6, the Giles family dog, Milly, got loose. When Aaron Giles realized she was missing, he searched for Milly and found her about 20-30 minutes later behind the house and a group of teenagers were lingering by the town pavilion in Lyman.
Giles shouted at the teens and asked them what they were doing. They ran off. When Giles got the family’s dog home, the family realized something was wrong with the dog. She had blood near her jaw and whimpered in pain.
The Giles took the dog to the vet on Friday, Aug. 7, where the veterinarian took X-rays and discovered an arrow had been shoved down the dog’s throat.
Hatches said they have had the dog for four and a half months, “but love her so much and are so sad that she had to experience such senseless brutality by this group of teenagers.”
They filed a police report in hopes of catching who was responsible for this violent act against a defenseless little puppy.”
They are also asking everyone to share their story, and for help in finding who was responsible for the attack on their dog.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.