JACKSON — When Community Safety Network Director of Education and Outreach Adrian Croke brought a new training to Jackson, she was surprised how quickly it sold out.
Several local restaurants, bars, and hospitality staff from Jackson Hole Mountain Resort signed up to take the Safe Bars Training, a two-day seminar based in Washington, D.C., that trains restaurant waitstaff, bartenders and hospitality workers on how to keep themselves and customers safe from sexual violence.
“It’s time businesses prioritize people over profits,” said Safe Bars Executive Director Amie Ward.
Safe Bars founder Lauren Taylor established the program in 2015 when she realized that violence against bartenders and waitstaff was a significant issue in the industry that was not being addressed.
“For too long, we’ve had this mindset that in the hospitality industry that’s ‘just the way it is,’ and that’s not right,” Ward said. “We want to empower workers so they feel safe at work, safe from customers and even safe from other co-workers.”
Ward has worked in restaurants and bars for a quarter of a century.
“I started washing dishes at a crab joint in Maryland when I was 14, and I remember inappropriate comments being made, and then I just brushed it off as gross people,” Ward said. “I didn’t really know what to do. Now I teach safe strategies on how to get out of situations that are uncomfortable.”
Snake River Brewing bartender Melissa Kryger says she’s seen a lot of bad behavior in her two decades of working in the hospitality industry, but one of her biggest takeaways was that one can and should deescalate a situation early, and the earlier the better.
“I learned you can trust your gut: If it doesn’t feel right, it probably isn’t,” Kryger said. “The cost of stepping in and checking if everything is OK, is nothing, maybe a little embarrassing. But the cost of not checking, when you think something might be wrong, can be incredibly high.”
Kryger said she learned that a situation can go from annoying to dangerous very quickly, so distracting or deescalating a situation before it gets dangerous is key.
According to Ward, research shows that bartending is among the professions most vulnerable to nonfatal workplace violence, third only to law enforcement and security.
“While alcohol is a common denominator in many cases of sexual assault and harassment in bars, it doesn’t necessarily prove that alcohol use caused the assault,” Ward said. “What we’re trying to do is intervene before the situation gets dangerous. Bystanders, and we’re all bystanders, need to get involved early. People are afraid to do this because we’re all taught to mind our own business.”
General manager of Trio and Local restaurants Josh Hirschmann was also in the Safe Bars seminar. He said that he hopes to bring what he’s learned to his entire restaurant staff.
“We have regular meetings, and sometimes an employee will bring up a situation, and I want to have better answers for them,” said Hirschmann, who admits that appeasing guests is a focal point in the restaurant industry, but he knows that the adage “the customer is always right” is wrong.
“For most of our waitstaff, it is out of our comfort zone when someone is being rude or inappropriate, and I also know that most of my employees also depend on tips, too, so it can be a very difficult situation,” Hirschmann said.
Ward said that she travels across the country and Canada giving these seminars and that every community is different, whether it’s a college town or a tourist destination. But what she heard from the local participants was that some visitors have a sense of entitlement.
“What I heard people say is that it’s tough to make it here because of the high cost of living, so they put up with a lot from some customers,” Ward said. “There’s a sense of entitlement from some very wealthy visitors who may treat hospitality workers poorly because they probably won’t see them again. You have a very niche population here, which makes it even more important to speak out.”
Jackson Hole Mountain Resort Human Resources Director Ali Wight said she plans to take what she learned from this seminar and train as many resort service employees as possible.
“We learned tools to address and support our co-workers and visitors,” Wight said. “This has been fantastic. The trainers here are so knowledgeable. It has been really helpful for them to train us, so we can train others and empower them, too.”
This story was published on May 24, 2023.
