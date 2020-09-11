RIVERTON — Fremont County leaders are looking to the renovated Lost Cabin Gas Plant to stimulate taxable productivity amid a gouged fiscal picture.
The natural gas plant near the Fremont County line rebuilt its “Train Three” unit, which was destroyed in a fire in 2018. Although the massive new unit has not yet been commissioned, passers-by have seen it “flaring,” or burning off toxins while testing and cleaning, in preparation for coming online.
Train Three has three times the capacity of Train Two, which is being serviced. Train One was decommissioned before Train Three caught fire. The plant converts toxic, deadly “sour gas” into marketable “sweet gas.”
Natural gas prices tanked in March along with most minerals, and Berg said we’re still not out of the woods as far as values.
“Gas is at 50 percent of what it was last year. Oil is down 31 percent,” she told the Fremont County Commission during a regular meeting Sept. 1.
Fremont County Commissioner Larry Allen put the problem in a bigger context, saying that however bad minerals prices are compared to last year, they’re still better than they were in March of this year.
“One good thought is that natural gas prices are at $2.61 (per Metric Million British Thermal Unit) this morning, which is almost triple what they were in March,” he noted during the meeting.
“That should help at least in the third quarter,” answered Berg.
After tanking in March, natural gas prices reported from the Opal trading hub in Lincoln County continued to fluctuate along a downward trend until July 1, after which they began rising.
With the drop in gas and other minerals, Berg watched the county’s assessed value fall from about $689 million last year to $627 million this year. About a third of the assessed value is directly related to minerals – the other two-thirds draws from private, commercial, agricultural, and other properties.
Currently, it’s a $207 million to $420 million split between minerals and general properties values.
“Burlington is a huge part of that $207 million (minerals portion), because of their gas production and because they are one of the biggest gas-producing plants in the world – if not the biggest. When their gas is down, it affects that number.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.