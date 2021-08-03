By The Wyoming News Exchange
The deaths of another 10 Wyoming residents have been linked to the coronavirus, the Wyoming Department of Health reported Tuesday.
The deaths which occurred between April and within the last week brought the total number of Wyoming fatalities attributed to the illness to 786.
The deaths included four Laramie County men, all of whom were hospitalized for treatment of the illness.
Other victims included a Campbell County man who was hospitalized in another state for treatment, an older Carbon County man who was also hospitalized and an older Fremont County man who died in April and was hospitalized in another state.
An older Platte County man who was hospitalized, a Sublette County man and an older Sweetwater County woman all died in July, the department said.
The announcement was made as department figures showed the state had 1,058 active cases of coronavirus on Tuesday, the highest number seen since early February.
