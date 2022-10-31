LARAMIE —When local 4-H and Future Farmers of America members raise animals for the fair, they do it with an end goal in mind. The reason could be to feed family and friends, or to make some extra money. For some across the state, it means helping others in need.
This year, 15 4-H and FFA members from across Wyoming were selected to donate their hogs to a local nonprofit of their choice through Fair to Fork, a new program run through the Wyoming Hunger Initiative. The organization paid for the hog and processing costs with the goal of bringing more protein options to those in need.
“I’m happy that I could sell it for a good cause,” said Braden Crawford, a local 7th grader who had his hog chosen for the program.
Crawford chose Laramie Soup Kitchen as the nonprofit that his pig would be donated to.
He said that in addition to helping the community, it was nice to be compensated for his work.
Crawford’s dad, Warren, helped him sign up for the program after the family decided they would like the hog to go to a good cause.
Wyoming First Lady Jennie Gordon visited Laramie Soup Kitchen on Wednesday to present Crawford with a plaque commemorating the donation. She also recognized Eddie Owens, a University of Wyoming student who was chosen for the program in Teton County.
“(It’s) partnering with youth groups, which I think is really important for kids because they’re going to be our future leaders,” Gordon said of the program. “Already having that … volunteerism is so important.”
She explained that the program got started as a way to work with Wyoming food producers to help battle food insecurity.
Next year, she hopes there will be participants from all 23 counties and the Wind River Indian Reservation.
Participants are chosen for the program through a lottery system, and they get to choose where in their county their hog is donated from a list of local food nonprofit groups.
Funding for the program comes from donors and corporate partners like the John P. Ellbogen Foundation, the Hughes Charitable Foundation and Safeway, Gordon said.
The program encourages collaboration in a time when many people are struggling to make ends meet, she said.
The statewide issue of food insecurity is relevant in Albany County, where Laramie Soup Kitchen had its busiest day on record on Tuesday.
“I think it’s really important to be aware and help those people when we can,” Gordon said.
For Laramie Soup Kitchen, the donation was another example of how finding ways to collaborate with the community can create positive results for all those involved, Executive Director Ted Cramer said. “We’re excited there was a reason they chose the soup kitchen,” he said.
This story was published on Oct. 21, 2022.
