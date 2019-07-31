CHEYENNE (WNE) — A Cheyenne man pleaded not guilty Monday in Laramie County District Court to allegedly hitting a woman with a gun, which caused damage to her ear.
Anthony Lane, 34, was charged with aggravated assault and battery with bodily injury with a deadly weapon, use of a firearm in a felony, possession of a weapon with intent, reckless endangering conduct, interference with a peace officer and carrying a concealed weapon.
His trial is set for Nov. 5, with District Judge Thomas Campbell presiding.
According to court documents, on Dec. 29, Cheyenne Police responded to DT's bar on East Lincolnway on a call of shots being fired. When police arrived on scene, they made contact with the victim.
She told officers that she and a friend were having drinks after work when Lane interrupted their conversation. He told his friend, who was talking to the two victims, it was time to go. One of the victims told Lane they were still talking, and they started calling each other "b----."
One of the victims went outside, and Lane followed her. When she was outside, Lane punched her in the back of the head with a closed fist. The victim's friend came outside to check on her and started getting into a verbal argument with Lane while exchanging profanities.
Lane then pulled out a gun from the small of his back and hit the other woman on the side of her head with the gun. The impact made the victim start to bleed, and he fired two gunshots into the air in attempts to scare the two victims. He then fled the scene.
