LARAMIE (WNE) — The Wyoming Highway Patrol reported Wednesday a fatal crash occurred Monday morning on U.S. Highway 287 just south of Laramie, close to Calvary Ranch Road.
One person died as a result of the crash, one woman was airlifted to Colorado and nine people were brought to Ivinson Memorial Hospital for their injuries, according to the news release.
Each driver and many passengers were wearing their seatbelts at the time of the crash.
A 2002 Ford Explorer driven by Laramie resident Phillip Black, 33, was stopped in the southbound lane of the highway waiting to make a left turn on to Calvary Ranch Road.
Rock Springs resident Kyler Yerkovich, driving a 2010 Chevrolet Colorado, had started to slow down as he approached Black’s stopped car.
Yerkovich “noticed a southbound 2018 Honda Pilot approaching from behind and not slowing down,” according to the news release.
The driver of the Honda, 50-year old Laramie resident Martha Doyle, “failed to notice the stopped vehicle until it was too late.” She entered the northbound lane of the highway, where she collided head-on with a 2019 Jeep Grand Cherokee.
Speed, cell phone use and driver inattention on the part of Doyle are being investigated as possible contributing factors to the crash, according to the WHP.
The driver of the Jeep, 50-year-old Fort Collins resident David Hanlon, was wearing his seatbelt but died at the scene of the crash.
