LARAMIE (WNE) — Enrollment of graduate and professional students at the University of Wyoming stayed steady this fall after the school experienced a significant drop in 2018.
From the start of school in 2017 to the start of 2018’s academic year, enrollment of professional and graduate students on UW’s campus dropped 6%.
In the last year, however, the total number of those students has only dropped by 10 students, bringing the current total to 2,442 graduate and professional students, as of the 15th day of classes.
A strategic plan for the Office of Academic Affairs has set a goal of increasing UW’s graduate school attendance to 2,835 by 2022.
Last year, Associate Vice Provost for Graduate Education James Ahern told the Laramie Boomerang there are several factors that have led to a decline in graduate enrollment.
The prime draw for prospective graduate students is faculty conducting high-quality and well-known research, Ahern said. Some of that high-profile research has been lost in the last few years.
With budget cuts on the horizon in 2015, UW implemented early retirement programs that led to the departure of many full professors.
The recent graduate student numbers stand in contrast with the university’s undergraduate trends.
Both of UW ’s largest freshmen classes ever have come in the last two years. However, record numbers of graduates also means UW currently stands more than 1,000 students short of its overall enrollment goal of 13,500, which its five-year plan calls for UW to hit by 2022.
