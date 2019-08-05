SHERIDAN (WNE) — The Burgess Junction Visitor Center reopened after a years-long closure Thursday thanks to a partnership between the Bighorn National Forest Service and Arrowhead Lodge.
BNFS Public Information Officer Sara Evans Kirol said Arrowhead will take over operations of the facility, which the BNF still owns. Arrowhead’s involvement will allow Burgess to function as both a visitor’s center and an event space.
“We’re excited to have it back open and have a partner,” Evans Kirol said. “For me, personally, it’s such a great, beautiful building and I’m glad to see it being used.”
Evans Kirol said the BNF struggled to pay the overhead costs of operating Burgess Junction after it lost its management partnership with the Rocky Mountain Nature Association.
She explained the termination of that partnership cut off the income BNF earned through Burgess Junction. Rocky Mountain had sold merchandise through the visitor center and the BNF is not allowed to sell that merchandise on its own.
The center opened briefly in 2017 when the U.S. Forest Service had to close the Shell Falls Interpretive Site for reconstruction. Before that, however, Evans Kirol said Burgess Junction had been closed since 2012.
“We were looking for a partner to reopen the visitor center because we could not function (the center) without assistance,” Evans Kirol said. “And [Arrowhead] stepped up.”
Charlene Severson — who purchased Arrowhead Lodge with her husband, Jared, in 2016 — said the BNF reached out to Arrowhead shortly after she took over to discuss a partnership that would reopen Burgess Junction.
