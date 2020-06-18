Wyoming continued its double-digit growth in confirmed coronavirus cases on Thursday as the Wyoming Department of Health reported 22 new cases.
The department, in its daily coronavirus update, said the number of confirmed cases seen since the virus was first detected in Wyoming in mid-March topped 900 on Thursday, totaling 906 with new cases seen in eight counties.
Uinta County had half of the new cases at 11, bringing its total to 98. Uinta County began June with nine cases.
Increases were also seen in Fremont, Laramie, Natrona, Park, Sublette, Sweetwater and Teton counties.
As of Thursday afternoon, Fremont County had 285 cases; Laramie County had 131; Uinta County had 98; Teton County had 77; Natrona County had 75; Sweetwater County had 36; Washakie County had 34; Campbell County had 33; Albany had 26; Johnson and Sheridan counties had 15; Converse had 14; Carbon had 13; Lincoln had 11; Park had 10; Big Horn and Hot Springs had nine; Crook had six; Goshen had four, and Sublette had two. Niobrara, Platte and Weston had one case each.
The number of recoveries seen since mid-March increased by eight to total 870, with 674 recoveries reported among those with confirmed cases and 196 seen among those with probable cases.
The increase in new cases boosted the number of active cases in the state to 258. Of those, 216 cases are among people with confirmed cases and 42 are seen in those with probable cases.
