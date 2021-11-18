The number of active coronavirus cases in Wyoming fell by 54 on Thursday.
The Wyoming Department of Health’s regular coronavirus update said the state received 336 reports of new laboratory-confirmed cases Thursday, along with reports of 89 new probable cases.
At the same time, the number of recoveries reported among those with confirmed or probable cases increased by 479, leaving the state with 2,267 active cases.
Laramie County had the highest number of active cases, 470; Natrona County had 427; Uinta County had 151; Sweetwater had 128; Albany had 127; Fremont had 117; Campbell had 114; Sheridan had 108; Park had 71; Goshen had 60; Johnson had 57; Teton had 56; Niobrara had 52; Carbon and Lincoln had 50; Sublette had 42; Crook and Platte had 38; Converse and Washakie had 31; Big Horn had 23; Weston had 21, and Hot Springs had five.
Active cases are determined by adding the total confirmed and probable coronavirus cases diagnosed since the illness first surfaced in Wyoming on March 12, 2020, subtracting the number of recoveries during the same period among patients with both confirmed and probable cases and taking into account the number of deaths attributed to the illness.
The new confirmed and probable cases brought to 109,083 the number of people diagnosed with coronavirus since the illness was first detected in Wyoming. Of those, 105,469 have recovered.
The number of people being treated at Wyoming hospitals for coronavirus was unchanged on Thursday from Wednesday at 148.
The highest number of coronavirus patients, 47, was being treated at Cheyenne Regional Medical Center. Casper’s Wyoming Medical Center had 34 COVID patients.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.