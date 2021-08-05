The number of active coronavirus cases in Wyoming continued to rise on Thursday, climbing by 53 from Wednesday.
The Wyoming Department of Health’s regular coronavirus update showed the state received 154 reports of new laboratory-confirmed cases of coronavirus on Thursday, along with 93 new probable cases.
Meanwhile, the number of reported recoveries among those with confirmed or probable cases grew by 194, leaving the state with 1,356 active cases, an increase of 53 over Wednesday.
Laramie County continued to have the highest number of active cases in the state at 279; Nartrona County had 170; Campbell County had 129; Uinta County had 112; Fremont County had 104; Sweetwater had 71; Sheridan had 64; Teton had 62; Albany had 61; Park had 49; Carbon had 46; Converse had 42; Platte had 25; Sublette had 21; Goshen had 19; Big Horn had 16; Crook, Johnson and Weston had nine, and Hot Springs, Niobrara and Washakie had six.
Active cases are determined by adding the total confirmed and probable coronavirus cases diagnosed since the illness first surfaced in Wyoming on March 12, 2020, subtracting the number of recoveries during the same period among patients with both confirmed and probable cases and taking into account the number of deaths attributed to the illness.
Nineteen Wyoming counties reported new confirmed COVID cases on Thursday. The highest number of new cases was again found in Laramie County at 27, followed by Campbell County with 21.
The new confirmed and probable cases brought to 66,200 the number of people diagnosed with coronavirus since the illness was first detected in Wyoming in March of 2020.
Of those, 64,058 have recovered.
