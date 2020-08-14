TORRINGTON (WNE) – The numbers aren’t great, but they aren’t as bad as was first feared they’d be.
As of Tuesday, it looked like Eastern Wyoming College could start the 2020 Fall Semester with 29 fewer students than at the opening of the 2019 term, Roger Humphrey, vice president for student services for the college, told the Board of Trustees during its regular meeting at the college in Torrington.
According to the latest numbers, 720 students had registered at EWC by Aug. 11, 2019. By Tuesday, the day of the meeting, 691 students had registered for the fall 2020 semester at EWC.
The greatest deficit was in dual and concurrent enrollment numbers, high school students who take classes at EWC to get a jump on their college career.
Humphrey said 47 fewer students from partner high schools have signed up for the fall semester than a year ago, 124 compared to 171 in 2019. The good news is, the number of students who’ve registered for on campus classes is up slightly, which offset some of the dual/concurrent deficit, Humphrey said.
As of Tuesday, 13 more degree-seeking students, both full- and part-time, had completed the registration process, Humphrey said – 524 versus 511 by the same time in 2019.
The reduction in the number of dual and concurrent enrollment students can probably be blamed on a combination of uncertainty as school districts try to figure out what the 2020-21 school year is going to look like during a global pandemic and the sudden nature of the shutdown when the novel coronavirus first reared its head last spring, Humphrey said.
