AFTON (WNE) — In a hand-delivered letter to the Wyoming Public Service Commission at a public hearing in Kemmerer on Monday, the Lincoln County Commissioners noted a detailed list of financial losses associated with proposed closures of the power plants.
Noting original plans that called for a 2029 closure of the Naughton Power Plant facilities, rather than 2025, the commission advised the decision would result in the “displacement of up to 450 workers with direct jobs at the plants and at the mine and indirect jobs in the community.”
Referencing the job losses, the commission’s letter advised the loss would be “over $45 million per year, or $180 (million)-plus over four years.”
The commission also suggested that wage and tax losses over a four-year period would be over $250 million.
The Lincoln County Commissioners letter warned of an impending closure of the associated coal mine, if the power plants close.
Advising that coal contracts from the power plant are only made one year in advance, “any significant decrease in those orders could lead to early closure of the mine which could accelerate and prolong the burdens,” noted with the power plant closures.
In summary, the Lincoln County Commission asked that the Kemmerer Naughton Units 1 and 2 maintain operations until 2029 giving “Lincoln County more time to diversify its economic base,” while keeping the power grad much more resilient until renewable energy sources and their technologies can get up to speed.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.