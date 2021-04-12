The number of active coronavirus cases in Wyoming grew back to more than 400 on Monday as the state reported 369 new confirmed cases in the last week.
The Wyoming Department of Health, in its regular coronavirus update, said in addition to the 369 new laboratory-confirmed cases, the state saw 90 new probable cases in the past week.
The number of recoveries among those with confirmed or probable cases of the illness went up by 366 during the week to leave the state with 440 active cases, an increase of 92 from April 5.
Laramie County had the highest number of active cases at 96; Albany County had 72; Sweetwater County had 46; Natrona had 33; Teton had 29; Fremont had 27; Campbell had 24; Sublette had 22; Lincoln had 19; Uinta had 17; Park had 13; Carbon had 10; Weston had nine; Sheridan had seven; Goshen and Washakie had four; Big Horn, Converse and Johnson counties had two, and Crook and Hot Springs had one.
Niobrara and Platte counties had no active cases as of Monday.
Active cases are determined by adding the total confirmed and probable coronavirus cases diagnosed since the illness first surfaced in Wyoming on March 12, 2020, subtracting the number of recoveries during the same period among patients with both confirmed and probable cases and taking into account the number of deaths attributed to the illness.
New confirmed cases were reported in 21 counties. The largest increase was in Laramie County with 74, followed by 59 in Albany County.
The new confirmed and probable cases brought to 56,988 the number of people diagnosed with the illness since it was first detected in Wyoming.
Of those, 55,847 have recovered, according to Health Department figures.
