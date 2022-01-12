NY Times says Teton Co. has highest COVID rate
JACKSON (WNE) — The New York Times’ coronavirus dashboard shows Teton County leading the nation in daily COVID-19 case rates.
With a daily average of 539 cases per 100,000 residents as of Jan. 7, Teton County was beating out Miami-Dade, Florida, and New York City with 525 and 472 average daily cases per 100,000, respectively.
Those counts are just one measure of impact, calculated from state and local health agency data reported in the previous seven days, the dashboard states. But they put the region’s hyperbolic surge in perspective.
Infections throughout the nation are spiraling higher than at any other point during the pandemic because of the omicron variant’s staggering ability to dodge immunization and prior infections. In both Teton County and the U.S. overall, daily case counts are more than double what they were during last winter’s surge.
So far, Wyoming is faring better than its tourist capital, with only 85 cases per 100,000. But that’s still a 352% increase in the past two weeks. On Thursday, the Wyoming Health Department announced that omicron is now the most common cause of COVID-19 infections statewide.
Teton County’s current case average represents a 576% increase over two weeks. Local health officials don’t anticipate a peak until mid-February.
This story was published on Jan. 8.
———
Sheridan clerk asks for help with ‘island’ voting issues
SHERIDAN (WNE) — Sheridan County Clerk and Recorder Eda Schunk Thompson came before the Sheridan City Council Monday asking for its aid in addressing an issue that could lead to split ballots.
The issue, which became evident over the last six months of redistricting work on the part of the county and the Wyoming Legislature, are “county islands” or little pockets of unincorporated county property completely surrounded by city property, Schunk Thompson said.
The county has detected six of these islands. Inside of the islands are approximately 25 residential addresses, primarily along East Ridge Road, Gable Way, Kroe Lane and Scrutchfield Lane. A total of 10 registered voters live within the islands, according to Schunk Thompson’s presentation.
These islands will cause a major headache for the county come election time, Schunk Thompson said. The county has 29 precinct election boundaries and each boundary normally has one ballot. However, when a precinct boundary is split by other boundaries — such as county property inside of city property — a second “split” ballot must be created for that precinct.
Split ballots cause problems for the county’s election office, Schunk Thompson said. It creates challenges in ensuring each resident receives the correct ballot and is voting for races in which districts they reside.
The solution, Schunk Thompson said, is to annex the islands and the respective properties into the city.
Schunk Thompson said the annexations do not need to be performed immediately, but she recommended resolving the issue before candidates file for this year’s preliminary election.
This story was published on Jan. 11.
