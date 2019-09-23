CASPER (WNE) — By the time the federal government’s quarterly sale of public land for oil and gas sales came to a close last week, 175 parcels of land encompassing over 264,000 Wyoming acres had garnered bids from eager developers. The sale fetched $8.3 million, with about half of these earning marked for the state.
In July, the Bureau of Land Management announced it would open up for auction 210 parcels encompassing 320,511 acres, having whittled down the number of nominated parcels from its initial count of 224. Officials deferred or rejected 14 parcels due to “resource conflicts,” according to the BLM. A considerable cluster of sales were located in the Big Horn Basin.
But several Wyoming conservation groups chose not to celebrate the in-roads made for development in one of the country’s leading energy centers.
A protest filed on Aug. 17 by four conservation groups opposed the pace and scope of the quarterly sale. The sale allowed sensitive wildlife habitat to go on the auction block, the protest stated.
For instance, 35 parcels fell into sage grouse priority habitat management areas, the conservation groups said. And six parcels intersected with the protected Red Desert-to-Hoback migration corridor, a 140-mile-long migration corridor for the Sublette deer herd. Nearly 200 parcels overlapped with crucial winter range for mule deer, elk or pronghorn, according to the analysis presented by the groups.
“The BLM is continuing a pattern of reckless leasing,” John Rader, conservation advocate at the Wyoming Outdoor Council, said.
