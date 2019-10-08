POWELL (WNE) — The Wyoming Democratic Party selected Powell as the location for its 2020 convention, slated for June 6.
“We will be expecting anywhere from 200-400 people depending on which candidates are still in the running and how many delegates each have after the caucuses on April 4, 2020,” said Kelly Tamblyn, Park County Democratic Party chairwoman.
The convention will be held at Northwest College.
Tamblyn said the party chose Powell as the location for its bid “with hopes of highlighting the diversity of people, places, and daily living within just one corner of our vast state.”
“I am thrilled to share more of what Park County offers to people from all over Wyoming,” she said.
The Democratic State Central Committee voted on the location for the convention during an August meeting in Lander.
“Park County Democrats have done a remarkable job of building their party over the last several election cycles,” said Joe M. Barbuto, chairman of the Wyoming Democratic Party. “The unanimous decision of our central committee to hold our convention there in 2020 is certainly reflective of their hard work.”
He added that the party is “excited to be coming to the Big Horn Basin.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.