JACKSON — On Monday morning in Teton County Circuit Court, Bradly Watsabaugh asked Judge James Radda to dismiss the case against him so he can get on with his life.
“You are wasting the money of the people of this state and you are wasting my time and energy,” Watsabaugh told Radda. “This case is void.”
Radda refused to dismiss the traffic charges against Watsabaugh, which include driving without insurance, driving under suspension and driving without valid registration. Watsabaugh contended he’s a “private American national” and told Radda he does “not consent to your proceedings.”
“I have been forced with deadly threats to be the defendant,” he said.
The Jackson native renounced his Wyoming driver’s license years ago “for spiritual, religious and personal reasons.” However, he is not claiming to be a sovereign citizen.
Watsabaugh said he removed himself from the government system in 2014 after officials took away the house he built on Budge Drive. He sent notice, he said, to the Teton County Sheriff’s Office and the Wyoming Department of Motor Vehicles alerting them to his canceled license.
Watsabaugh, who is representing himself in the case, claimed the prosecutors are the ones failing to follow the law because they haven’t replied to his motions for discovery.
“The record clearly shows the plaintiff refuses to fill my request for discovery,” Watsabaugh said. “I have tried to call the state and go into their office. It results in direct fraud — if there is no response, that is fraud. If you are being impartial you need to dismiss this case.”
Watsabaugh also argued the state of Wyoming can’t proceed with the charges filed against him because there is no victim.
“In order for a crime to exist there needs to be an injured party,” Watsabaugh said. “Do you have a victim?”
“I am not going to argue with you, Mr. Watsabaugh,” Radda said.
Teton County Deputy Prosecutor Brian Hultman, representing the state, did not interrupt.
“I have been drug in handcuffs into this court and other jail,” Watsabaugh said. “It’s wrong.”
Watsabaugh was arrested in Sublette County in April on a failure to appear warrant that stemmed from the old Teton County traffic infractions.
Watsabaugh was pulled over in Teton County in July 2016 for driving with a homemade license plate. When he refused the citations he was arrested.
A not guilty plea was entered, but Watsabaugh skipped his next court date and an arrest warrant was issued.
Watsabaugh appealed his citations to the Wyoming Supreme Court but justices denied his request to overrule the infractions.
“I have a lot of constitutional rights that appear to be violated here,” Watsabaugh said Monday in court.
A jury trial has been set for July 24, in which Watsabaugh will represent himself.
“I talked about why that may not be a good choice,” Radda said. “But that is your choice.”
