Wyoming’s active coronavirus case tally grew again Friday to end the week at 1,442.
The Wyoming Department of Health’s regular coronavirus update showed the state received 193 new reports of laboratory-confirmed coronavirus cases on Friday, along with reports of 60 new probable cases.
Recoveries reported during the same time among those with either confirmed or probable cases totaled 167, leaving the state with 86 new active cases.
Laramie County had the highest number of active cases at 300; Natrona County had 181; Campbell County had 143; Uinta County had 121; Fremont County had 110; Sheridan and Sweetwater had 71; Teton had 64; Park had 59; Albany had 54; Carbon had 52; Converse had 40; Lincoln had 37; Platte had 29; Goshen had 23; Sublette had 18; Big Horn had 17; Weston had 12; Johnson had 11; Hot Springs had nine; Niobrara had eight; Crook had seven, and Washakie had five.
Active cases are determined by adding the total confirmed and probable coronavirus cases diagnosed since the illness first surfaced in Wyoming on March 12, 2020, subtracting the number of recoveries during the same period among patients with both confirmed and probable cases and taking into account the number of deaths attributed to the illness.
New confirmed cases were reported in 17 counties. Laramie County had the highest number of new cases at 37. Campbell County had 24 new cases.
The new confirmed and probable cases brought to 66,453 the number of Wyoming residents diagnosed with COVID since the illness was first detected in the state in March 2020.
Of those, 64,225 have recovered.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.