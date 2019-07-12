LARAMIE (WNE) — A Laramie man was sentenced to 13-20 years of imprisonment this week for an attack on his then-girlfriend in 2017 for which he was originally charged with attempted first-degree murder.
Albany County District Court Judge Tori Kricken sentenced Cooper Schorzman to prison Tuesday after the 26-year-old took a plea deal in January that saw him plead guilty to kidnapping, strangulation of a household member and child endangerment.
In turn, the charge of attempted murder was dropped, and attorneys argued for Schorzman to face 10-15 years for the kidnapping conviction and 3-5 years for the strangulation charge.
On Sept. 19, 2017, Albany County sheriff’s deputy Jay Peyton was dispatched to a residence on Roger Canyon Road, where he found Schorzman’s then-girlfriend, who had “observed red marks on her neck and she was visibly upset,” according to Peyton’s affidavit.
After the girlfriend picked Schorzman up from work that day, he began driving back to their house but, instead of stopping at home, continued to drive down Roger Canyon Road, the affidavit states.
When Schorzman’s girlfriend tried calling 911, the defendant broke the phone.
Schorzman later contested that characterization, saying he only broke her phone after she “called a guy to prove that she was going to leave me for him.”
When his girlfriend questioned his actions, he repeatedly stated “you’re f-ing done.”
When she tried getting out of the moving truck, Schorzman “grabbed her by the hair and wrenched her hair back and grabbed her leg to keep her in the vehicle,” the girlfriend said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.