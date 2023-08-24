SHERIDAN — A member of the public expressed concern Tuesday about the Sheridan County School District 1 board’s proposed policy changes on parental rights and controversial issues.
At the board’s Aug. 8 work session, SCSD1 Superintendent Jeff Jones discussed proposed changes to district policies on the rights and responsibilities of parents, teaching about controversial issues and school-parent partnership in education.
The revisions to those policies would include updated terminology and more concise guidance on how teachers are expected to handle contentious subjects in the classroom. The updated language would require staff to consider subject and grade level standards, age-appropriateness, the Family Educational Rights and Privacy Act (FERPA) and the Protection of Pupil Rights Amendment (PPRA) when teaching about controversial issues.
The policy proposal would allow teachers to share their opinions about a subject but emphasizes they should strive to preserve the objectivity of learning activities.
According to the proposal, one of the district’s goals for students in studying controversial topics is “to learn how to access quality information, assess the key factors involved, and then develop critical thinking skills … students should also learn how to passionately engage in a controversial topic while treating those who hold an opposing view with respect.”
The district’s current rules on controversial subjects are slightly lengthier than the new proposal but generally reflect the same concepts. New language would also emphasize the district’s “commitment to protecting the rights of parents stipulated in federal and state laws,” particularly regarding FERPA and PPRA.
According to meeting minutes from the Aug. 8 work session, SCSD1 Superintendent Jeff Jones recommended the district move away from considering a petition submitted to the board by John Bridges and other members of the public.
The petition seeks to ban staff from instructing students on sexual orientation and gender identity in the classroom, according to previous reporting from The Sheridan Press. The language of the petition was taken from a bill proposed in the Wyoming Senate during the 2023 legislative session, though it did not pass the House of Representatives.
The petition also outlines procedures that would “reinforce the fundamental right of parents to make decisions regarding the care and control of their children.”
Some of the provisions would give parents the option to withhold consent of any mental or physical health care offered by the school to their child. Rather than move forward with proposals outlined in the petition, the board agreed it would rather concentrate on reviewing and updating current district policies.
Bridges argued the board's proposed policy changes were too vague and “missed the main substance of the petition."
“There's this thought that, ‘We have the controversial issues policy, and that's probably good enough.’ But the problem is … different people have different thoughts about what isn't appropriate and different thoughts on what is controversial, so there's a lot of discretion,” Bridges said. “I think it's actually to the benefit of the parents to be able to look at a policy … and then maybe have some sort of definition of [inappropriate issues]. And maybe more importantly, it's good for the teachers because they aren't out there … not knowing what they can and can't do in the classroom.”
He also argued FERPA and PPRA laws don’t do enough to ensure parents are informed about the mental or physical health services their child may be receiving at school.
A new draft of proposed policy and terminology changes will be presented to the board prior to its next meeting, according to work session meeting minutes. The board has not yet made any official vote on the proposals.
This story was published on August 23, 2023.
I truly lament the disappearance, in all but a few private and exclusive schools (Hillsdale College, as an example), of literature, art, philosophy, Latin, Greek, and moral values in our institutions of higher learning. In short, a classical education is as extinct today as are the dinosaurs. We truly are in peril of becoming illiterate about the ideas that created Western Civilization and Western Culture.
