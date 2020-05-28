CHEYENNE (WNE) — The suspect named in connection with a Friday night shooting homicide is now in Cheyenne Police custody.
Benjamin Ketcham, 31, of Cheyenne, was named as a suspect Tuesday by the Cheyenne Police Department in the shooting death of Aaron Briggs, 36, of Cheyenne. Ketcham had a warrant for second-degree murder in connection with this case.
Details of his arrest aren’t available at this time. CPD announced Ketcham was in police custody in an update to its earlier Facebook post.
CPD officers responded to the 500 block of Central Avenue shortly after 11 p.m. Friday, May 22, and found Briggs had suffered an apparent gunshot wound. Briggs was taken to Cheyenne Regional Medical Center, where he died from his injuries.
Officers determined the shooting occurred at the Lariat Motel, 600 Central Ave.
This case remains under investigation by CPD.
Ketcham had been previously arrested by CPD in July 2018 for fleeing/eluding, not stopping for police, reckless driving, driving with a suspended license, not having liability insurance and on a warrant for failure to appear.
He was arrested in April 2019 for misdemeanor possession of a methamphetamine-type drug and misdemeanor possession of a cocaine/heroin-type drug.
