RAWLINS (WNE) – Carbon County added 249 jobs in average monthly employment between 2017 and last year, according to recently released quarter four figures by the Wyoming Department of Workforce services.
The figures reveal that quarter four ended last year with 6,917 jobs compared to 6,668 in 2017.
For total wages, meanwhile, Q4 2018 saw a $9,264,553 uptick from 2017. It shot up from $76,623,727 total payouts in Q4 2017 to $85,888,280 in Q4 2018, causing a 12.1% growth.
This reflects on average weekly wages, as well.
Carbon County for Q4 2018 saw a $71 increase in average weekly wages from the year prior, growing from $884 per week in 2017 to $995. This marks an 8.1% increase in weekly wages.
“I think a lot of it has to do with some of the wind projects and those people coming in and hiring,” said Cindy Wallace, executive director of Carbon County Economic Development. “More people are coming in. Usually fall in to winter, a lot of the jobs decrease, so that’s pretty good for that time of year.”
So far, activity from more than a handful of major energy projects rounding up to billions of dollars in production takes the lion’s share of recent economic enhancements.
