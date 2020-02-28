CHEYENNE (WNE) — The Cheyenne Veterans Affairs Medical Center and other VA agencies are being sued for wrongful death over alleged medical negligence.
Victoria Pike, as the wrongful death representative for William Pike, filed a lawsuit Feb. 18 in U.S. District Court against the United States and the Department of Veterans Affairs, Veterans Health Administration and related agencies. William Pike was 66 years old when he died July 10, 2018.
The lawsuit is demanding a jury trial and is alleging two negligence claims, a wrongful death claim and a loss of consortium claim.
Samuel House, public affairs officer with the Cheyenne VA, said the VA cannot discuss ongoing litigation or issues that revolve around litigation. Bruce Asay, attorney for Victoria Pike, said he cannot comment on the case at this time.
According to court documents, William Pike had medical issues, including Agent Orange-related diabetes and a non-healing wound to his lower-right leg. During his treatment in 2015, his wound became infected, and stents were implanted in it by VA medical personnel in Denver to help with circulation.
The lawsuit alleges the stent implants caused the infection to spread and were misplaced, which created further leg damage. It also alleges that the following year when William Pike visited the Cheyenne VA Medical Center complaining of a severe cough, his requests for a chest X-ray was disregarded. When an X-ray was later taken, according to the lawsuit, it was misread, causing a failure to detect lung cancer until the cancer was “advanced and aggressive.”
Before his death, William Pike filed a claim with the VA over his mistreatment, and his claim for mistreatment was denied. He appealed that denial, and was denied a second time, which allowed for this lawsuit.
