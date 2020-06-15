CASPER (WNE) — The Northern Arapaho Tribe has filed a lawsuit against another former lawyer, alleging the law firm — which previously represented the tribe’s casino — is withholding $75,000 and has not returned tribal documents.
The lawsuit was filed last week in district court in Fremont County. It alleges that Riverton lawyer Joel Vincent, who previously represented the tribe’s Wind River Hotel & Casino, was “improperly” given $75,000 in tribal funds by casino employees who used the money as a down payment to retain Vincent’s services to later sue the tribe. The suit also alleges that Vincent has not returned “tribal documents related to the previous representation.”
Vincent declined to comment by email last week, though he said he would respond “in a full-throated fashion when permitted by counsel.”
According to the news release announcing the lawsuit against Vincent, the Business Council told the attorney in late May 2019 that Vincent was no longer representing the tribe. But, the suit alleges, Vincent received the $75,000 payment a week later.
In emails between Vincent and an attorney for the tribe attached to the lawsuit, Vincent acknowledges receiving the payment from the former CEO of the casino as a “prepayment” but denies that it was “unauthorized.”
