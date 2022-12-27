There's much to be thankful for this year, despite all of its challenges
From the Dec. 25 Casper Star-Tribune:
The year is almost over, and the first impulse for many of us might be to say “good riddance.” For most people, 2022 hasn’t exactly been easy. We started the year still dealing with the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. Russia’s invasion spurred gas prices to levels that many found difficult to afford. We experienced the worst inflation of the past 40 years. Mundane parts of public life were infected with politics and strife.
But despite the economic challenges and the polarizing issues, we managed to get through it all. And there was a lot of good in our state along the way.
Economically, our fortunes have improved. Two years ago, the talk was of layoffs and an energy downturn. We were dealing with closed businesses and virtual schools. Now, the industries that buoy our economy are performing much better. Oil is up, and so is natural gas and coal. Utilities are investing in new renewable projects. Wyoming has a chance to become a leader in a revived nuclear industry.
And it’s important to remember just how far we’ve come since the dark days of early 2020. Our schools are open. We’ve seen growing investment in our communities. Many of our downtowns are flourishing, with new places to spend time with our friends and family.
In other words, it’s important to not only remember the good times that we’ve had of late, but also all the things we should be thankful for as 2022 comes to a close.
In the new year that is to follow, we have a few wishes. That Wyomingites will look out for one another, whether that means fixing a neighbor’s flat or making sure that the less fortunate in our communities have shelter and food. That we place others above ourselves, exemplifying the best of the frontier spirit that we strive for. And that we spend less time focused on what separates us and more energy on the myriad things we share: a love of community, of the outdoors, of the wild and unique place that is Wyoming.
From all of us, we wish you well this holiday season.
Property tax relief — will the Legislature act to make it happen?
From the Dec. 22 Powell Tribune:
Inflation eats away at everyone’s income. The national news reminds us constantly of insidiously high inflation rates — at 40-year highs hovering around 8%. The picture in Wyoming could be even worse, according to Gov. Mark Gordon’s supplemental budget message to the approaching Wyoming legislative session. In it, he presents numbers that put an overall inflation rate for Wyoming at 10.1%.
The governor isn’t trying to scare folks. He is trying to shape a response to inflation in areas within state government control.
One is the increasing cost of owning a home. Along with the governor, virtually every legislative candidate in the 2022 elections zeroed in on the need for property tax relief in Wyoming.
And no wonder. The average increase in assessed valuation of residential property in Wyoming — the taxable value of your home — was 16.17% higher in 2022. In Park County, it was a whopping year over year increase of 23.53%.
Gordon has included $1 million in his budget request for additional funding for the state’s Property Tax Refund Program which provides targeted property tax relief for seniors and those living on fixed incomes. New parameters would increase the number of homeowners eligible.
But there’s good news for the rest of the state’s homeowners as well. The Legislature’s Joint Interim Revenue Committee has been working on legislation to provide property tax relief that would apply to everyone, doing so with a proposal to create a homeowners exemption on the first $50,000 of Fair Market Value of a home. In other words, the first $50,000 of a primary residence would be exempt from property taxes, with no property owner income limits.
Park County Assessor Pat Meyer has been working closely with the Revenue Committee for years, representing the county assessors’ legislative committee of which he is a former chairman. He is candid in his declared intention to do all he can to limit huge increases in taxes that he says really make no sense for anyone.
The draft bill legislating a homestead exemption is a start, and one he favors as a short-term solution. Meyer said the $50,000 exemption on FMV would translate to a savings of $332 on the tax bills of Park County homeowners.
Property tax relief is high on the agenda for most legislators, certainly local legislators. And how much relief should be provided? It’s already a moving target. The Revenue Committee draft has already been trumped by a bill sponsored by Rep. Albert Sommers, R-Pinedale, and Sen. Fred Baldwin, R-Kemmerer. Their bill would also call for a homestead exemption for all homeowners, upping the amount of the property tax exemption to $100,000. It may not be the last bill to surface.
The “loss” in tax revenue to local governments from any homestead exemption, if passed, would be reimbursed by the state. That may be an issue for legislators as the homestead exemption proposals work their way forward. But sentiment for some relief is obviously strong.
To Meyer, any loss in revenue is more than offset by the surge in taxable valuation that has spawned the call for tax relief in the first place. He points to a nearly $7 billion increase in the assessed valuation of the state’s 23 counties in the last year to a total taxable base of $26.5 billion.
That equates to more than $483 million in tax dollars that weren’t there the year before. Taxpayers would say they’ve paid for some reprieve.
— By Dave Bonner
Crossover voting happens, but would solutions work?
From the Dec. 20 Powell Tribune:
Crossover voting did indeed have an impact in the 2022 primary election in Park County. According to Park County Elections, 9.5% of Republicans who voted in the primary had changed their affiliation since the start of the year.
It’s certainly understandable that some within GOP party leadership and Republican voters could see this as an issue, but there’s a problem with the thinking that restricting when a person can change his or her registration will have a big effect: There’s no litmus test one has to take to change their affiliation.
In other words, a Wyoming voter is allowed to be so liberal it’d make a UC-Berkeley professor blush, and still be a registered Republican. No one is proposing some sort of test for voter registration be added — which is as it should be, as a government or party infrastructure should never be able to define a voter based on what he or she believes.
However, as that’s the case, the idea that restricting dates to change affiliation would change much is taking far too dim a view of voters who may want to change. Surely many will simply change registration earlier.
Of course, changing registration for the next election may not be that big of a deal, as only about 10% of the voters who changed to Republican from Democrat, unaffiliated or something else, changed back in time for the general election.
We may simply be at a point in Wyoming politics where one party is so dominant that the candidate who can win a Republican primary is the same candidate who can win a general election. In other words, the Republican candidates may be a better approximation of the true majority of Wyoming voters, not just a subsection of them.
Is that really such a problem? Wyoming is still a conservative state and even many of our more moderate political leaders are still relatively conservative compared to those across the country. Gov. Mark Gordon is seen as a RINO by some, but during Covid he had schools open more than any other state in the country while still keeping students and teachers safe. And he has consistently directed the state to defend the interests of our energy industry by suing states and the federal government over access to ports and the ability to lease federal lands for drilling. Last I checked, those are quite conservative positions and seen as good for the state by a vast majority of Wyomingites.
And in the end, our elected officials post general election will be the ones chosen by a majority of state voters. So, does it really matter the affiliation of those voters if the result is conservative and practical leadership?
— By Zac Taylor
Merry Christmas
From the Dec. 22 Thermopolis Independent Record:
Our community has a lot to be thankful for this Christmas. We may have more than some and less than others, but ultimately we all make a choice to continue to live in, or care about, our little one stoplight town.
Merry Christmas to each and every one of you, near and far, who are reading this.
Thanks to those of you who are serving in the military and giving up your holidays, your years of living in Hot Springs County and Wyoming, to try to make the world a safer, better place.
Thanks to the many volunteers who put in countless hours to put on events and fundraisers, who serve on boards of various organizations and who pitch in to help when help is needed.
Thanks to our local business owners and their many staff members who work so tirelessly and never become wealthy, especially in comparison to the megacorporations that dominate the retail system. Thank you for the financial risks you take and the jobs you provide to people who make this community their home.
Several people, groups, businesses and individuals make our community special. Some say it’s the area attractions that make us stand out, but many say it’s the people.
If you take the time to read reviews written about local businesses and attractions, some brag on the food at a restaurant, the comfort of a motel room or the fun had at a local attraction.
What you also often find is visitors bragging about our citizens, their friendliness, their helpfulness, their overall attitude and good service.
That is something to be proud of.
Merry Christmas to you all!
Pausing to reflect on the meaning of the holidays
From the Dec. 24 Wyoming Tribune Eagle:
On this Christmas Eve, we wanted to step away from the issues of the day, the controversial topics and anything that divides us. Instead, we hope you’ll kick back with a cup of your favorite warm beverage and bask in the glow of the holidays as we share what they mean to us.
Rebekah Fitzgerald, community representative: “My love for the holiday season is integrally tied to my faith, which celebrates the joy of the birth of my Lord and Savior Jesus Christ, and what the birth of that child long ago beautifully represents: a spirit of love, joy, peace, kindness, gentleness, giving and sacrifice. While some may not share in my faith, I believe many can relate to the joy that comes with this season of giving.
“I hope I never forget my first memory of my parents teaching my siblings and me the true meaning of the season. The simple, yet lasting, lesson came shortly after we had woken Christmas Day to our gifts from Santa and a hearty family breakfast. We were instructed to get dressed in outdoor clothing and handed some gloves. We piled into the pickup truck and drove a few blocks while my parents explained to us that we would be delivering firewood to an elderly gentleman who needed it for the winter and had no family to celebrate Christmas with. We fell out of the truck less than enthused, but our mood quickly changed when it was clear our simple gesture brought such immense joy to this gentleman’s day.
“The gentleman would remind me of that day every time he saw me, but I didn’t need reminding. That day, whether I realized it then or not, my parents gave me one of the greatest gifts – the gift of the true meaning of the season. It’s the spirit of love, kindness and giving that truly makes this such a wonderful time of year, and it’s my hope that those attributes spill over for each of us in the coming year.”
Lindsey Hanlon, community representative: “One of the most important aspects of my holiday celebrations as an adult is meeting people that I love where they are at, and not where some idealized version of the holiday says they should be. We put a lot of pressure on ourselves to have the ‘perfect’ Christmas, where everything looks magazine-ready, all presents were bought and wrapped weeks in advance, and everyone is effortlessly having a good time. But the stress of trying to achieve that vision can ruin the holidays for the very people we’re trying to celebrate with.
“So instead, we come up with flexible expectations that emphasize the love we have for each other over the way the holidays ‘should’ be celebrated. Sometimes that means wrapping a printed out tracking slip for a present that won’t quite make it in time. Sometimes it means getting holiday cards in February. Sometimes it means spending Christmas Eve around a heater in an open garage because we’re trying not to get one another sick. Sometimes it means a long nap on Christmas Day because you need a little bit of quiet.
“The most important gifts that we give each other are our time, attention, love and a lot of grace.”
Paulette Gadlin, community representative: “Merry Christmas, everyone. The meaning of Christmas is simply Jesus! Peace, happiness and joy are words he preached for the world. I see it, feel it and hear it on Christmas Day. I pray that it is remembered throughout the year 2023 and forever.”
Andre Torres, community representative: “What the holidays mean to me has dramatically changed over years. As a little boy, it was the excitement of going through the three-inch-thick Sears holiday catalog and circling that NES (16-bit Nintendo Entertainment System), struggling to go to sleep on Christmas Eve and waking up to a stocking-filled, magical morning.
“It wasn’t till I left home and joined the Navy that I developed an internal appreciation for the holidays. During my 20 years of service, I spent many holidays in the middle of the ocean, under a star-filled night sky, missing out on those magical Christmas mornings and family-packed Thanksgiving dinners.
“As a young father, I was able to experience the other side of that magic, always amazed at how hard my beautiful wife works to ensure we created that magic for our family. I remember buying a few little gifts and wrapping them up like Santa had brought them. But make sure it was known the bigger presents were from Dad, as I didn’t want Santa taking all my credit.
“Now as a husband, father and grandfather, what the holidays mean to me is family. The opportunity to create that magic and bring everyone together to laugh, reminisce and create new memories. Remembering and honoring the family members that are no longer with us, and welcoming the new additions, as well. Coming together as a family, in the spirit of our faith, to give thanks and praise for what we have been blessed with in our lives and the heavenly gift of love and salvation to mankind.
“My very best holiday wishes to you and your families, and may those serving be brought back home safe.”
Bill Albrecht, APG Media of the Rockies regional president: “Each Christmas sort of has a ‘Christmas Carol’ effect on me. It swirls up memories of Christmas past, with big family gatherings, sitting at the little kids’ table, favorite gifts and images of members that have since passed.
“Time seems to stand still during those thoughts and memories. Then comes the reality of today, and having adult children visiting, seeing the hustle and bustle of their holiday travels and preparations. Some are able to join us, and others only connect by phone or computers.
“Finally, there always seems to be something that makes me wonder about what the future will bring.”
Alyte Katilius, staff photojournalist: “My family holiday traditions look a little different than most because I am Lithuanian. Our holiday season includes Christmas Day, but also focuses heavily on Christmas Eve, which we call Kūčios. On this night, we gather as a family to eat a 12-dish meal symbolic of the 12 apostles. This meal contains no meat, as most Catholic rituals demand. Herring, however, is a dish often served in the meal because it was common and easily acquired in Lithuania. (Yuck.)
“As you can imagine, a meal of such magnitude requires tremendous preparation and hours of toiling away in the kitchen. We grind poppyseeds, knead dough and make an absolute mess. My favorite part about the whole thing has always been getting up early, jamming to Christmas tunes, and cracking jokes with my dad and siblings. You see, Kūčios has always been my dad’s big production. It’s a chance to spend time together, pass down old family recipes, and partake in a festive cocktail or two.
“My mother is Irish, and she claims domain over the kitchen beginning on Christmas morning. Our meal that evening is decidedly not vegetarian. The crowning jewel of the feast is a juicy “roast beast.” (Dr. Seuss)
“Although I am the first child to move far away from home, I am very lucky to be able to return to Chicago and spend Kūčios and Christmas with my loved ones.”
Tad Kilgore, director of audience and distribution: “Zelensky’s words to Congress still linger in my mind. He said, ‘We’ll celebrate Christmas. Celebrate Christmas and, even if there is no electricity, the light of our faith in ourselves will not be put out. If Russian ... missiles attack us, we’ll do our best to protect ourselves. If they attack us with Iranian drones and our people will have to go to bomb shelters on Christmas Eve, Ukrainians will still sit down at the holiday table and cheer up each other.’
“I take nothing for granted. We have had open insurrection at the Capitol, riots in our streets, and we experience systemic violence in our schools and cities. Division has become the marketing tactic of cable media and our parties. We take too much for granted. Democracy is fragile. Hate is easy. I reflect on that.”
Tammy Mercer, multimedia advertising director: “Christmas, to me, is about family, games and great food! This year, we continue traditions that include dancing around to Christmas songs in the kitchen while baking holiday treats, laughing and giggling as a family – acting silly, having fun and being loud.
“This year, my daughters and I welcome into our lives my fiancé (as of Dec. 17) and his wonderful children. We cannot wait for our future as a blended family, building new traditions, and growing with love, laughter and dancing!
“Merry Christmas, Laramie County – I wish all of you the happiness and joy that I’ve been blessed with this year!”
Brian Martin, managing editor: “As a naturally anxious person, for many years, I approached the holiday season with a lot of frustration that I had so much to do in such a short amount of time (apologies to my family). Thankfully, as I’ve grown older, I’ve learned to relax and enjoy the season more each year.
“As soon as Thanksgiving is over, I enjoy decorating the house (both inside and out) with lots of lights, trees, miniature village and Nativity scene. Although I don’t enjoy shopping any other time of the year, I love finding the perfect gifts for my wife and other family and friends. And, of course, I love the family tradition of prime rib on Christmas Day.
“But the best part of the holiday season is sitting back, thanking God for all of the ways he has blessed my life, and enjoying time with family. I thank you, our readers, for being an important part of my life, and I look forward to all we will share together in the new year!”
David Adler: Constitutionally speaking, a former president may be prosecuted
It is unclear if the Department of Justice will charge former President Donald Trump with four crimes referred by the Jan. 6 committee, but there should be no doubt, constitutionally speaking, that an ex-president is subject to criminal prosecution.
Chief Justice John Marshall, presiding at the Aaron Burr treason trial in 1807, observed that a former president is returned to the citizenry. The president, Marshall stated, “is elected from the mass of the people,” and “returns to the mass of the people.”
No special dispensation is required to permit prosecution of a citizen. And there is no evidence whatsoever — no statements, indications, or train of discussion — that the framers of the Constitution intended or even flirted with the idea of clothing an ex-president with any immunity from prosecution. Indeed, immunity was denied to him as president.
The founders, who lived in dread fear of a strong executive, grounded in their own experience under King George III and their keen reading of history, which taught lessons of tyranny, harbored no reason to insulate officials from criminal liability merely because they were elected or appointed to office. Like all citizens, they were responsible under the law. The Supreme Court, in 1882, in United States v. Lee, declared: “No officer of the law may set that law at defiance with impunity. All the officers of government, from the highest to the lowest, are bound to obey it.”
Pretensions of executive immunity from prosecution wither under the heat of the Impeachment Clause. Article 1, section 3 of the Constitution provides that “the Party ... shall nevertheless be liable and subject to indictment.” Former Solicitor General Robert H. Bork, long a darling of conservatives, writing on Oct. 5, 1973, that then Vice-President Spiro Agnew could be indicted before being impeached, stated: “A civil officer could be both impeached and criminally punished even absent the Article 1, section 3 proviso.” Bork’s conclusion was anticipated by the Supreme Court, in 1879, in Langford v. United States, where Justice Samuel F. Miller wrote that “the ministers personally, like our President, may be impeached; or if the wrong amounts to a crime, they may be indicted.”
The only explicit immunity in the Constitution is the limited immunity granted in Article 1, section 6, to members of Congress: “The Senators and Representatives ... shall in all cases, except treason, felony or breach of the peace, be privileged from arrest during their attendance at the session of their respective Houses, and in going to and returning from the same.”
The framers were fastidious draftsmen and they knew very well how to provide for immunity, where they wished to grant it. It is logical to assume that where no immunity is mentioned, none exists.
Charles Pinckney, a delegate to the Constitutional Convention from South Carolina, and one of the most active of the framers, declared that no immunity was intended. Speaking in the Senate in 1800, Pinckney said that “it never was intended to give Congress any but specified privileges, and those were very limited privileges indeed.” He added, “No privilege of this kind was intended for your Executive, nor any except which I have mentioned for your Legislature. The Convention well knew that no subject had been more abused than privilege.”
James Wilson, second in importance to James Madison as an architect of the Constitution, a status confirmed by George Washington, who considered Wilson “to be one of the strongest men in the Convention,” assured the Pennsylvania Ratifying Convention that, “not a single privilege is annexed to the President’s character. The executive power,” he stated, “is better to be trusted when it has no screen.” In his landmark Lectures on the Constitution, delivered in 1791 while serving as a Supreme Court Justice, restated the principle: “The most powerful magistrates should be amenable to the law. No one should be secure while he violates the constitution and the laws.”
The legal distinction between the English King, who could do no wrong, and the American president, subject to the law at every turn presented, precisely, what the framers had in mind when they discussed the rule of law. Alexander Hamilton rebuffed throughout the Federalist Papers efforts by opponents of the Constitution to draw parallels between the authority of the king and that vested in the president. In Federalist No. 68, he was constrained to rebut attacks on grants of power to the president by those, “calculating upon aversion of the people to monarchy,” portrayed the president “as the full-grown progeny of that detested parent.” A king could not be indicted, but the president could.
Time will reveal whether the Department of Justice will act on the historic criminal referrals recommended by the Jan. 6 committee. The charges are among the most serious that can be made against a sitting president. If the DOJ decides against prosecution, it won’t be because of lack of authority.
David Adler, Ph.D., is a noted author who lectures nationally and internationally on the Constitution, the Bill of Rights and Presidential power. His scholarly writings have been cited by the U.S. Supreme Court and lower courts by both Democrats and Republicans in the U.S. Congress. Adler’s column is supported in part through a grant from Wyoming Humanities funded by the “Why it Matters: Civic and Electoral Participation” initiative, administered by the Federation of State Humanities Councils and funded by Andrew W. Mellon Foundation. Adler can be reached at david.adler@alturasinstitute.com.
