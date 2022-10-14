JACKSON — The Teepee Glacier, one of Grand Teton National Park’s most visible surface glaciers, appears to be gone — at least above the rocks it once rested on.
“On the surface, we’re not observing any ice,” said Simeon Caskey, Grand Teton’s physical science branch chief.
Smaller than the Middle Teton Glacier to the south and the Teton Glacier to the north, the surface glacier used to be visible from park roads and the Snake River.
No more.
“That one is probably not an active glacier anymore in that it’s not moving downslope under its own mass,” Caskey said, pointing to a key factor that makes a glacier a glacier: They move downhill, pulled by gravity.
Climate change is likely to blame, the scientist said. Earth should be in a cooling period right now, and glaciers should be growing, he said, but instead the planet is witnessing human-induced warming and glacial shrinkage. While local weather can deviate from the global climate, Caskey said the trend bears out in the Tetons.
“If this isn’t driven entirely by human-caused climate change, it’s without a doubt exacerbating it or catalyzing it,” Caskey said.
The park’s data on Teepee Glacier isn’t as detailed as it is for other surface glaciers, such as the Middle Teton Glacier, which officials probe annually as a proxy for park glacial health. Rather, data on Teepee Glacier is largely observational, primarily from photos taken year over year from the same vantage point.
Those photos show park officials only what’s visible, so Caskey said there could be more ice below the rock and scree that used to be covered by Teepee Glacier’s surface ice. But, he said, there’s likely not much there.
“It seems like there’s now bedrock exposed, so my opinion is that there’s probably little if any ice going on underneath the surface,” Caskey said.
The park scientist, however, said more work needs to be done to determine whether ice is melting and sediment is being transported under the rock where the Teepee Glacier used to hold sway. If detected, either would be a sign that subterranean glacial activity is still happening.
Alpine glaciers often have ice that’s both visible and hidden underneath craggy surface rock. Park scientists estimate that there’s up to 150 feet between the surface of the Middle Teton Glacier and the mountain’s bedrock, Caskey said. Some types of glaciers, like rock glaciers, exist entirely beneath rocky surfaces.
Those less visible ice forms could help aquatic life that depend on cold, alpine streams, said Lusha Tronstad, a University of Wyoming professor and invertebrate zoologist. She studies small bugs, including the western glacier stonefly that’s deemed “threatened” under the Endangered Species Act. The stonefly dwells in glacial streams and has been found in the Tetons. Tronstad said she has never looked for it under the Teepee Glacier but has found it in Garnet Canyon to the south and beneath the Teton Glacier to the north.
As glaciers disappear, some evidence has shown that the stonefly can hang on. One such study, in Glacier National Park, found that the macro-invertebrate was still kicking in basins that had lost their surface glaciers, Tronstad said.
She suspects that rock glaciers could have been helping the fly along. Rock glaciers are like “a surface glacier that you put a blanket over,” she said. They’re predicted to last longer than their surface-dwelling cousins.
But why should people care about the stonefly?
“If you like your way of life and like having fresh water from rock glaciers, the mountains are a huge source of that for many of us,” Tronstad said. “These stoneflies are kind of like canaries in a coal mine. They’re telling us what’s going on with our water supplies in the mountains.”
It’s no secret that Grand Teton’s glaciers have been melting.
The park reported recently that the Middle Teton Glacier lost 50,000 tons of ice from 2016 to 2021.
The nearby Schoolroom Glacier, which sits on a northerly face adjacent to the hiking trail down from Hurricane Pass into South Fork Cascade Canyon, is one of the park’s most vulnerable, Caskey said.
Unlike the Middle and Teton glaciers, Schoolroom isn’t surrounded by canyon walls or alpine horns that protect it from sunlight. It is visibly receding from the silty, blue alpine lake below it.
Caskey said he was also worried about the Peterson Glacier, in North Cascade Canyon, but it appears that, as its surface ice has melted, there’s still ice under the surface rock.
“It’s still pretty active as evidenced by the inflow into Mica Lake and the presence of that fine glacial, flourlike silt that’s getting brought in,” Caskey said.
Both are signs of glacial activity.
This story was published on Oct. 14, 2022.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.