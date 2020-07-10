EVANSTON (WNE) — An Evanston man was arrested on charges of domestic battery and aggravated assault and battery early on the morning of Monday, July 6, after allegedly hitting his wife in the head with a hammer.
John Rasmussen was taken into custody after he reportedly admitted to striking his wife in the head “two or three times.”
According to a police report, Evanston Police Department Officers Zachary Marler and Cody Saloga responded to the Rasmussen home after receiving a medical call for a woman who said she had been struck by an object.
Upon arriving at the home, Marler and Saloga found a woman lying in a medical style bed with “a substantial amount of dried blood on her face with a laceration in the middle of her forehead near her hairline.”
There was also reportedly dried blood behind the woman’s head on the pillow.
Upon questioning, the woman, April Rasmussen, told officers a hammer must have fallen on her head, although officers could find no shelf or any structure above her the hammer could have fallen from.
On further questioning, John Rasmussen, who was in the room, allegedly told officers he had hit his wife with the hammer because he “felt like it” and was “tired” of being her nurse’s aide.
John Rasmussen was booked into the Uinta County Detention Center to await his court appearance. The Uinta County Attorney’s office has filed charges of aggravated assault and battery and attempted first-degree murder.
