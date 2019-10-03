LOVELL (WNE) —A record-setting September for precipitation in north Big Horn County has left many sugar beet farmers in a quagmire as the 2019 Western Sugar Cooperative campaign is scheduled to pick up steam.
But so far farmers have been able to dig enough beets to keep the factory running.
According to Dave Lipson of the National Weather Service office in Riverton, Lovell received a record 2.91 inches of precipitation in September, breaking the previous record of 2.81 inches set in 2016.
“September 2019 was the wettest September ever since we started recording data in 1898,” Lipson said.
That word jibes with what longtime Western Sugar Senior Agriculturalist Mark Bjornestad has observed.
“In 2011 we had some moisture in September like this one, but I think we’re pushing three inches,” Bjornestad said. “This is the wettest September I can recall since I moved back here in 2002. Typically we’ll get a storm in September, but this is the third or fourth event we’ve had (the weekend rain). It’s crazy.”
The rains make harvesting difficult, Bjornestad said, but so far – since it’s been early harvest – the factory in Lovell has been operating steadily since operations began on September 16, with digging getting going about two days before that.
“We’ve maintained a sufficient supply for factory operations,” Western Sugar Vice President of Agriculture for the North Region Randall Jobman said Tuesday. “We’ll open all stations for regular harvest Friday. We harvest around rainstorms. We harvest when we can. We’ve been able to do that.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.