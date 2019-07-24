CHEYENNE (WNE) – Cheyenne City Council members voted unanimously Monday to establish a policy that city officials say will make more information available to more people.
The new open data policy commits the city to proactively release all publishable city data, making it freely available to users in various open formats, using an open license with no restrictions on use or reuse.
The policy will apply to all city departments, offices, administrative units, commissions, boards, advisory committees and other divisions of city government. But it also will apply to third-party contractors that create or acquire information on behalf of the city.
“This new policy sets the stage as the city moves forward to more consistently collect data, then subsequently and openly share that data to promote a higher level of civic engagement, increase transparency, as well as increase efficiencies between departments, partner organizations and the public,” Public Works Director Vicki Nemecek told council members. “This policy embraces new technology and encourages the software community to work with us to develop tools to collect, organize and share data in new, innovative ways.”
The protection of privacy and confidentiality will be maintained as “a paramount priority,” she said.
Under the policy, the city will maintain a publicly available location on its website or in another online location where the published data will be available.
Deputy city attorney Alessandra McCoy Fakelman told council members the policy “will increase the public’s access to the raw data they are looking for.”
