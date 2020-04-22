SHERIDAN (WNE) — The Sheridan Area Employee Relief Fund has received $253,050 in donations as of Monday with an additional $10,000 committed to the effort.
Those donations came from 149 individuals, businesses and foundations.
“We are just so thankful for and appreciative of everyone who has donated,” said Dixie Johnson, Sheridan County Chamber of Commerce executive director. “So far, we have received donations ranging from $10 to $50,000, which is truly amazing. And, we have also heard back from several of the recipients, via email, phone calls and even thank you cards.
“One of the callers last week said, ‘Thank you so very much from the bottom of my heart. It was really, really awesome for you to help me and my children,’” Johnson added.
The fund’s purpose is to provide gap funding for households to purchase necessities like food, gas, rent, utilities and other expenses during the COVID-19 crisis.
According to Johnson, as of Monday $61,500 had been disbursed to 246 individuals in the county.
