JACKSON (WNE) — After falling 100 feet down snowy and rocky terrain Friday night in Grand Teton National Park, Nergui Enkhchineg limped into a campsite and pleaded for help.
One of the seven people at the backcountry campsite in the South Fork of Garnet Canyon had downloaded Backcountry SOS before visiting Jackson from Minnesota and had just enough cell service to get a 911 text to dispatch using the application.
Racing against waning daylight, park rangers were able to respond by Teton Interagency Helicopter to Enkhchineg’s exact location.
They completed the mission and rushed the 28-year-old to St. John’s Medical Center just before dark.
Enkhchineg sustained significant injuries, park spokeswoman Denise Germann said.
Backcountry SOS, a free smartphone application launched in Teton County (Wyoming and Idaho) last year, gives dispatchers exact coordinates.
It also gives users options to let emergency responders know what’s going on via three buttons — lost or trapped, injured or life threatening.
“He found it online a few months ago when he was planning a trip in case it would be helpful,” Teton County Search and Rescue Foundation Executive Director Stephanie Thomas said.
Thomas said that since the app’s launch Search and Rescue has been conducting surveys at trailheads and boat ramps to see how many people have it. About 30% of those surveyed have downloaded it.
“We’d like to increase the number,” Thomas said. “Every reaction I get is if it’s a life saving tool then it’s worth downloading.”
