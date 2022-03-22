The deaths of 14 more Wyoming residents have been linked to the coronavirus, according to the Wyoming Department of Health.
The department announced Tuesday that the deaths that occurred in February and March brought to 1,783 the number of people whose deaths have been tied to the coronavirus since it was first detected in March 2020.
The deaths include three Laramie County men and three Natrona County residents, two women and one man.
A Park County man and woman were also among the deaths, as were a Sheridan County man and woman.
Other victims included a Campbell County woman, a Converse County man, a Lincoln County man and a Sweetwater County man.
The announcement came on the same day Department of Health figures showed the number of active coronavirus cases in Wyoming had fallen by 23 to total 77.
